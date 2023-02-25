BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BTAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.88.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.34. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $827.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at BioXcel Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

In other news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $578,360.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,560. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,867,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 872.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 169,163 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 95.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 106,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 330.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 569.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 77,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.