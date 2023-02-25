BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,940.23 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $23,098.77 or 1.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $286.72 million and $3,940.23 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00032893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00042375 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00022560 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00216736 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002746 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,267,420 coins and its circulating supply is 12,412 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,267,419.52 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 23,092.72942233 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

