Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Barrier Capital Management LLC

Barrier Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 128.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,920 shares during the period. Block comprises about 5.2% of Barrier Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Barrier Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Block by 24.1% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 23,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Block by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 551,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 49.4% during the third quarter. GHE LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth about $3,718,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 59.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,462 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Block to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Block from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

Shares of Block stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.36. 43,473,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,881,586. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.43, a P/E/G ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 2.33. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $1,925,831.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,451,598.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $1,925,831.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,451,598.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,698 shares of company stock worth $19,465,562. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

