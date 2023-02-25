Block (NYSE:SQ) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Block from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Block from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.13.

Shares of SQ opened at $77.36 on Friday. Block has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of -81.43, a P/E/G ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $1,925,831.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,451,598.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 272,698 shares of company stock worth $19,465,562. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

