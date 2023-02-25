Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 6,938 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,938 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cano Health Price Performance
CANO stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cano Health, Inc. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $771.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cano Health Company Profile
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
