Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 6,938 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,938 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CANO stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cano Health, Inc. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $771.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CANO. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

