Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,215,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,938,000 after purchasing an additional 187,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,265,000 after purchasing an additional 149,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,504,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 256,217 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 975,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 48.4% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 843,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 274,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EQX opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Equinox Gold

EQX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

