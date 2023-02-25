BNB 24 Hour Volume Reaches $305.27 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $47.22 billion and approximately $305.27 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $299.05 or 0.01303214 BTC on exchanges.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,895,995 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,896,141.7129681 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 301.07102218 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1195 active market(s) with $448,696,677.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.