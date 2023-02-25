BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DHF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,430. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $2.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $235,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 39,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

