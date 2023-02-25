BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance
NYSE DHF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,430. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $2.87.
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.
