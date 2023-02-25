Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 188.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Trading Up 1.1 %

BKNG opened at $2,452.48 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,537.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,280.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,030.63.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 99.58% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 121.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,619.16.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

