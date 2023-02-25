Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 10,952 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,352 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 3,730.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

CATC opened at $78.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.61. The company has a market capitalization of $615.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Cambridge Bancorp Increases Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $50.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.45 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 26.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $104,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CATC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

