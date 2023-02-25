Boothbay Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $519.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $497.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $537.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.76.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile



Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.



