Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 42.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Biohaven during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $15.18 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Biohaven to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.32.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

