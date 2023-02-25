Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 42.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Biohaven during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Biohaven Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE:BHVN opened at $15.18 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70.
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
