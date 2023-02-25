Boothbay Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Albemarle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 790,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,226,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albemarle Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on ALB shares. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

NYSE ALB opened at $249.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $170.01 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 30.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

