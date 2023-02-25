BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 590 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) received a GBX 590 ($7.11) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 235.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.43) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($7.83) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 690 ($8.31) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 540 ($6.50) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.62) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, November 7th.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

Shares of BP.B stock opened at GBX 176 ($2.12) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($1.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 187 ($2.25). The firm has a market cap of £35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.64.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

