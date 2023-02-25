Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,258,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.52% of Brady worth $52,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 67.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Brady by 740.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Brady by 55.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Price Performance

Brady stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.