Braintrust Price Reaches $1.05 on Exchanges (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00004583 BTC on exchanges. Braintrust has a market cap of $84.25 million and approximately $601,463.43 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Braintrust has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

