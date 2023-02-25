BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BCTX stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26. On average, equities analysts predict that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jamieson Bondarenko acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $128,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 169,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 332,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in BriaCell Therapeutics by 362.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 37,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies for treatment of cancer. Its technologies include Bria-IMT and Bria-OTS. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

