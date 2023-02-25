BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. lessened its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $225,005.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,018.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $225,005.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,018.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 44,798 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $568,934.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at $61,127,601.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 424,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,768. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.