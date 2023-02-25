Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 million, a P/E ratio of 99.96 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

