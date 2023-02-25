Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.00 million-$50.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.81 million. Brightcove also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.04-$0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. 775,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,359. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $8.13.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $36,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,676,256 shares in the company, valued at $29,403,006.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 55,066 shares of company stock worth $290,046. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Brightcove by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brightcove by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 93,440 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brightcove by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Brightcove by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after buying an additional 1,363,779 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

