Brokerages Set Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Price Target at $21.75

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

TNYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III bought 49,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $123,162.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,664,847 shares in the company, valued at $24,065,469.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David V. Goeddel purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,370,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,562,712.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 49,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $123,162.87. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,664,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,065,469.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,754,890 shares of company stock worth $4,539,444 over the last ninety days. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNYA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 539.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of TNYA opened at $2.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.28.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

