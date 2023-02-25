Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance
Shares of BBU.UN traded down C$0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$23.53. 57,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,540. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$20.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.02.
Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile
