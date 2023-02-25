Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Shares of BBU.UN traded down C$0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$23.53. 57,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,540. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$20.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.02.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

