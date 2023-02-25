Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.28.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $224.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.17 and its 200 day moving average is $173.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 1.08. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

