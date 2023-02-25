BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

BWX Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. BWX Technologies has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.91. 1,106,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,004. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $62.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.71.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

