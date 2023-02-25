BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BWXT. Barclays upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.50.
BWX Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $60.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
About BWX Technologies
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
