BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BWXT. Barclays upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $60.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.18 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 10.67%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

