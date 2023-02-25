Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Lowered to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $680.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $850.00.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,159.17.

Cable One stock opened at $690.54 on Tuesday. Cable One has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,576.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $754.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $856.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1,312.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 19.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

