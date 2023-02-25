Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPB. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Read More

