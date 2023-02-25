Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target to $77.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.22.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI stock opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $686,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $606,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,201,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $686,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,410. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Inari Medical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Inari Medical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Inari Medical by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Inari Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

