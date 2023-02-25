Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Target Price to $100.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of -479.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $166.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.39.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $720,851.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,238,583.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,756,000 after purchasing an additional 654,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Datadog by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 218.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $428,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

