Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAR.UN. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.25 to C$54.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.71.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Performance

TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$49.17 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$39.08 and a 12-month high of C$55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.54.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

