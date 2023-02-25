Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aytu BioPharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($4.78) EPS.

Aytu BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of AYTU opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Aytu BioPharma has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $26.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 780,116 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,140,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 393,262 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 309,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 257.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

