Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 358,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.13 and a beta of 1.78. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carpenter Technology news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $289,304.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

Further Reading

