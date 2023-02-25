Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on March 17th

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

Carter’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Carter’s has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carter’s to earn $6.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

NYSE:CRI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.93. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $100.07.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $912.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.27 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush cut shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $1,903,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,515,951.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $1,903,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,515,951.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,573 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Carter’s by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Carter’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

