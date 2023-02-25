Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $912.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Carter’s Price Performance

CRI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.82. 1,794,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,415. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $100.07. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.93.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRI. Wedbush downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $1,903,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,515,951.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $1,903,753.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,515,951.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,525 shares of company stock worth $2,503,573 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 365.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carter’s by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

