Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Announces Earnings Results

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $912.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.27 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,415. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $100.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,380 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $1,903,753.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,515,951.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $1,903,753.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,515,951.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,573. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

