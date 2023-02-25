Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.69 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Carter’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.25.

Carter’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CRI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,533. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $100.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $235,969.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,573. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 365.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carter’s by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

