Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Cascades from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Cascades from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.92.

Cascades Price Performance

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$10.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.18. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$7.71 and a 52 week high of C$14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53.

Cascades Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cascades

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Cascades’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall bought 6,410 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.82 per share, with a total value of C$50,126.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 283,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,329.72. Corporate insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Featured Stories

