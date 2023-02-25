Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CFO Edmond Coletta Sells 16,135 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.60. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 687,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,531,000 after acquiring an additional 29,683 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWST. Raymond James decreased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

