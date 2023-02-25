Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) SVP Paul Ligon Sells 869 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $65,739.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul Ligon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $106,429.44.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $77.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.15 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

