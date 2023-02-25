CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $86.76 million and $8.46 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010321 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00032948 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00042746 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00022411 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00218620 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,019.18 or 0.99953114 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.10786599 USD and is down -7.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $8,741,494.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

