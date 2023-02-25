Celo (CELO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $379.60 Million

Celo (CELO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $379.60 million and $15.07 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00003369 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Profile

Celo launched on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,448,202 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

