Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $42.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAKE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 0.6 %

CAKE stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 4,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 708,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 121,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Stories

