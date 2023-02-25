Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $44.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

CAKE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.45.

Shares of CAKE opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

