Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70, Briefing.com reports. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $157.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,513,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,286,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,882,000 after acquiring an additional 42,539 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.