Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Sunday

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) will be posting its Q4 2022 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Sunday, February 26th. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to post earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $50.92 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -738.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

