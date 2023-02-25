Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.54.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHP.UN stock opened at C$14.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.15. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a twelve month low of C$12.18 and a twelve month high of C$15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.14.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

