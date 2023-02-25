Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CHUY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CL King began coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.
Chuy’s Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $642.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 229,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 33,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
