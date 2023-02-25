Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHUY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CL King began coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $642.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 229,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 33,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.