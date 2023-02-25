Citigroup Cuts Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $16.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PTEN. Benchmark initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.05.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.