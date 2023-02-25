Citigroup Increases Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $91.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $86.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APLS. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $124,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,383.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $124,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,383.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $552,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 983,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,332,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,538 shares of company stock worth $4,656,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,108,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 146,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 68,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

