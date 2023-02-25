Citigroup Lowers CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
CD Projekt Stock Down 3.6 %
OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $10.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51.
CD Projekt Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CD Projekt (OTGLY)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.